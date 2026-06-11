St. Martinville plans power outage tonight

The City of St. Martinville has scheduled a major upgrade and repair at the electrical substation.

"To keep our workers safe and get the job done right, power will be turned off this Thursday night from 11:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. We know an overnight outage asks something of you, and we thank you for your patience," a social media post states.

"This is critical work. Our team will install three new gang switches, replace aging insulators, and add new animal guards that shield the equipment from the critters who too often cause unexpected outages. These are the first improvements to this equipment since 2025, and they protect the systems that power our homes, our businesses, and our neighbors all across town," the post continues. "We are always working to build a stronger, more reliable St. Martinville for every corner of our community. A few quiet hours overnight mean fewer surprises down the road. If you have questions, City Hall is here for you at 337-394-2233."

"Merci beaucoup for your understanding, St. Martinville."