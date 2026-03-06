St. Martinville offers payment plan for utilities

The City of St. Martinville is offering residents who are struggling to pay utility bills a payment plan.

"We recognize that the recent increase in the electric portion of utility bills has created a financial burden for many of our residents," Mayor Jason Willis writes in a post on the town's Facebook page. "This increase is largely due to a substantial rise in the fuel charge, which is a pass-through cost associated with the price of fuel used to generate electricity. While this cost is outside the City's direct control, we fully understand the challenges that unexpected increases in monthly expenses can bring."

To help, the City Council met Friday in special session and came up with a three-month payment plan, the Mayor wrote.

"This option will allow qualifying customers to divide the electric portion of their February 28, 2026 bill into three equal payments, to be paid during the months of March, April and May of 2026," the Mayor wrote. "Our goal is to help lessen the immediate impact of the increase while giving residents additional time to manage the cost."

To qualify, residents must have a current and active utility account, and there can't have been an outstanding balance prior to the February 28 bill.

The City also is reaching out to SMILE and other organizations to see if there is funding or resources available to help.

If you want to participate in the plan or need more information, the Mayor asks that you go by city hall or call the utility department at 337-394-2230.