St. Martinville Mayor re-elected

With six of seven precincts reporting and all early votes counted, St. Martinville Mayor Jason Willis appeared headed for a landslide victory over three opponents.

Willis, a Democrat, is running for his second term in the office. His opponents were former mayor Mel Mitchell, Lisa Nelson, the daughter of a former mayor; and Mark Pratt.

Willis had 66 percent of the vote, followed by Mitchell with 18 percent, Nelson with 16 percent and Pratt with 1 percent.

In Council District 1, Brad Horton won with seat over Marty Theriot, 68 percent to 32 percent.

In Council District 2, with two of three precincts reporting, Jonas Fontenette appeared headed for a win, with 77 percent of the vote compared to 23 percent for Patrick Wiltz.

In Council District 4, Monica Charles and Janise Anthony appear headed for a run-off, with Charles garnering 46 percent of the vote and Anthony receiving 29 percent. Harold "Cat" Pickney got 25 percent.