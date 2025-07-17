St. Martinville man gets maximum for rape conviction

A St. Martinville man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the rape of a juvenile victim.

Travis Alexander, 36, pleaded guilty in April to third-degree rape.

The juvenile victim reported that Alexander raped her, and during an exam evidence was collected and tested positive for Alexander's DNA.

Additionally, Alexander made inculpatory statements in text messages recovered by law enforcement, a release from 16th Judicial District Attorney M. Michael Haik III.

At the sentencing hearing, both the nurse who conducted the sexual assault exam and Detective J. Boudreaux with the St. Martinville Police Department testified.

Alexander was sentenced to the maximum sentence—twenty-five years at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

lf you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault, please contact your local law enforcement and report the abuse. ln Acadiana, Hearts of Hope provides resources to victims of sexual assault, including advocacy, counseling, and support. Their 24-hour crisis line can be reached at 337 -233-7273.

This case was prosecuted by Alister Charrier and was investigated by the St. Martinville Police Department with assistance from the Acadiana Criminalistics Laboratory.