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St. Martinville experiencing low water pressure

St. Martinville City Hall
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St. Martinville City Hall
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The City of St. Martinville is experiencing low water pressure after a hydrant was struck at Berard and S. Main Street. A spokesperson for the city stated that water pressure is slowly declining.

Crews have turned off valves in the area and are trying to retain as much water as possible.

Due to the decrease in pressure, water may eventually be shut off to all roads south of Port Street.

There is no timeline for the possible outage. Crews are monitoring pressure and continuing to try to turn off valves.