St. Martinville chamber honors neighborhood leaders at 47th annual banquet

ST. MARTIN PARISH — The St. Martinville Chamber of Commerce hosted its 47th Annual Awards Banquet Wednesday night, bringing together neighbors, business leaders, and local officials to celebrate service, innovation, and leadership in the community.

The event was held at the Cade Community Center, beginning with a social hour at 5:00 p.m. featuring a buffet and cash bar. The awards ceremony followed at 6:00 p.m., where standout individuals and organizations were recognized for their impact on the St. Martinville area.

Among the awards handed out were Business of the Year, Business Leader of the Year, Humanitarian of the Year, and Civic Organization of the Year. Honorees were chosen from Chamber members and the greater community based on their leadership and contributions to civic life.

Governor of Louisiana Jeff Landry served as the evening’s keynote speaker. During his address, Landry encouraged attendees to remain fearless in the face of challenges.

“Reject the pitfalls that may attempt to slow us down,” Landry said. “I want y’all to help me look the fear that other people tell us about in the eye — and tell fear: not today.”The annual banquet is a long-standing tradition in St. Martinville and continues to serve as a way for the Chamber to uplift and recognize those working to make a difference in the region.