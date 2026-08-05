St. Martin Sheriff's Office searching for mother and daughter

ST. MARTIN PARISH — The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 39-year-old Danielle Escue Lea and her 10-year-old daughter, Alayna Lea, both of East Feliciana Parish.

The pair were reported missing out of Baton Rouge on July 28, 2026, and are believed to be in St. Martin Parish.

Information received by investigators indicates that Danielle and Alayna were seen in the Butte La Rose area in late April and possibly into the month of May. They were reportedly in the company of a man identified as 42-year-old James Michael Nona, of Montgomery County, Texas, before his arrest there on unrelated charges.

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with the Louisiana State Police and the Baton Rouge Police Department, is actively investigating this case and pursuing all leads.

We urge anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Danielle and Alayna or any details relevant to this investigation to contact the Sheriff’s Office immediately by calling (337) 394-3071. You may also contact St. Martin Crime Stoppers at (337) 441-3030 or via the P3 Tips app. All tipsters remain anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest, you will be eligible for a cash reward.