St. Martin Parish withdraws from juvenile justice group

The St. Martin Parish Council meet in emergency session Friday in order to withdraw from the Acadiana Regional Juvenile Justice District.

That district, a consortium of several parishes, was formed with the aim of exploring the possibility of building a new juvenile jail in Acadiana.

The council met for about three minutes, during which time there were no comments from council members or the public on the resolution, which passed unanimously.

Here's the resolution they passed:

"A Resolution of St. Martin Parish Government expressing a desire to withdraw from participation in the affairs of the Acadiana Regional Juvenile Justice District, declaring its intent to sever all ties with the district, and opposing any tax being imposed to fund the acquisition of a detention facility and/or to operate and maintain such a facility."

As of Friday, Acadia, Vermilion and Evangeline parishes already have withdrawn from the district. Remaining are Allen, St. Landry, Jeff Davis, Iberia and St. Mary in the district.

Here's a video of the meeting: