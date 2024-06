Due to the potential for rising waters, St. Martin Parish Government is offering more sandbags.

Self-serve sandbag locations will open at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

Sandbags will be offered at the following locations in the Stephensville-Belle River area:



Stephensville Park: 3257 Hwy. 70.

Belle River: Across from the fire station, at 1473 East Stephensville Road.

The limit is 20 sandbags per vehicle, officials say.