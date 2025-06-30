St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office seeking new tips in unsolved 2021 homicide of 19-year-old

ST. MARTIN PARISH — Investigators in St. Martin Parish are renewing their call for help solving a 2021 homicide that left a 19-year-old man dead.

According to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, Javion Livings was shot and killed just before 4 a.m. on August 14, 2021, inside his home in the 1000 block of Kennedy Drive. Detectives say Livings had returned home around 3 a.m. after spending the evening in Downtown Lafayette.

Minutes later, unknown suspects opened fire on the residence. Witnesses reported seeing two Black male subjects fleeing the area.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the case is urged to contact St. Martin Crime Stoppers at (337) 441-3030 or submit a tip via the P3 Tips App.

Tipsters remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.