St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office opens new regional law enforcement training academy

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. — St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new regional law enforcement training academy Thursday.

The new 11,000-square-foot training facility, located on Cypress Island Highway in St. Martinville, cost just under $3.1 million to build. A majority of that money came from the state, but according to St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux, it will be put to good use.

"We've got more agencies that are training with us now. We train over 41 agencies at this regional training center, and what it does, it brings more professionalism, and it brings up-to-date technology and a staff that's going to be able to train these individuals to become great police officers," Breaux said.

The state-of-the-art facility has advanced visual and audio equipment in five training rooms. The facility also has a kitchen and dining area, restroom with multiple showers, WiFi and an administrative wing.