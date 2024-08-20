St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office launches new public comment portal

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. — The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office has announced the launch of a new public comment portal and is seeking community engagement.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the purpose of the portal is to leave comments regarding its compliance with CALEA standards, involvement in the service community, delivery of public safety services, and overall candidacy for accredited status. Comments can be left in the form of commendations or concerns.

The accreditation process is designed to provide public officials with information to support continuous improvement and growth, as maintained by Major Ginny Higgins, Public Information Officer.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to submit feedback about their interactions with deputies and agency services through the following link: http://cimrs2.calea.org/1070. The portal will be available online year-round for any comments, commendations, or concerns, Higgins said.

The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies will maintain the portal and report all comments and concerns to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office. Citizens who submit feedback will receive no response from CALEA or SMSO other than an acknowledgement of submission. The portal is not intended to provide information about current or potential cases, authorities say.