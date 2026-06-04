St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office hosts summer camp for local children

ST. MARTIN PARISH — Children in St. Martin Parish are taking part in a local camp designed to keep them active, engaged and learning while on summer break.

The program organized by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office offers a variety of activities while also giving campers the chance to build relationships with local law enforcement.

"Some of the highlights of our event are the horses, that's the mounted patrol, AirMed, we had Air Med yesterday landed right here. It's one of our great events, drone demonstrations, SWAT operations," said Sheriff Becket Breaux of the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office.

Breaux said the main goal is to create interest in law enforcement and public service in youth.

Camp organizers say they hope the experience leaves a positive lasting impression on the children taking part.