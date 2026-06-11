St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office holds Junior Law Enforcement Academy

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. — The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office is hosting their Junior Law Enforcement Academy at the Regional Law Enforcement Training Center for junior cadets between ages 15 to 17 to learn about operations, leadership and career opportunities in the field.

"So, right now, they're learning about fingerprinting, and then they will come process the crime scene, they'll collect evidence, and they will also be learning about arrest procedures and defensive tactic techniques, and then tomorrow, they're going to the jail, and they'll learn about what our correctional officers go through day to day," said Jordan Lippincott, public information officer for St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office.

Junior cadets will also learn about criminal law, basic first aid and physical fitness.

The academy continues through Friday.