St. Martin Parish Sheriff, Henderson Mayor share message to residents

Sheriff Becket Breaux and Henderson Mayor Sherbin Collette have issued a message regarding the severe weather that passed through Tuesday evening

"We are asking people to PLEASE stay home and stop traveling throughout the Parish," reads a post from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Breaux said that from the looks of the storm damage, it may have been a tornado that moved through St. Martin Parish.

Increased traffic is causing secondary problems as first responders try to assist with multiple calls.

You can watch the sheriff and mayor's video below.