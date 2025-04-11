St. Martin Parish school system plans job fair

The St. Martin Parish School District is hosting a job fair aimed at recruiting dedicated educators, support staff, and professionals.

The event is set for April 30, 2025 from 3PM to 6PM at the Federal Programs Building, 625 Corporate Blvd., Breaux Bridge, LA 701517.

The job fair will offer candidates the opportunity to learn more about open positions across multiple departments and participate in on-site interviews.

Available positions span a wide range of roles, including:

● Certified teaching positions across all grade levels and subjects

● Athletic coaches

● Custodial and facilities staff, including a licensed plumber

● Transportation team members, including bus drives and aides

● Specialized professionals, including audiologists and guidance counselors

● Paraprofessionals, nutrition services, and more

This event offers the chance to connect with a district that values innovation, equity, and student success. A full list of current vacancies is available on the district’s website at www.saintmartinschools.org.

Interested applicants are encouraged to submit their application prior to the fair to expedite the interview process. All schools & transportation will be represented.

Information on getting a CDL will also be provided.

Here's the event flyer: