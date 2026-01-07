Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
St. Martin Parish Registrar of Voters resigns

St. Martin Parish
KATC Photo
St. Martin Parish
Posted

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. — The St. Martin Parish President Pete Delcambre announced Wednesday that the council received noticed of the parish's Registrar of Voter's resignation.

Patricia Guidry has resigned from her position, effective Jan. 31.

Applications for the position are now open. Applications and resumes must be submitted by one of the following ways:

  • by email at bgillespie@stmartinparish.net
  • hand delivered to 301 W. Port St., St. Martinville, LA 70582
  • mailed to the above address

All applications and resumes will be made to the attention of the St. Martin Parish Council, Attention: Clerk of the Council, Brooke Thibodeaux.

The deadline to submit applications and resumes is at 4 p.m. on Jan. 27.

