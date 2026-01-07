St. Martin Parish Registrar of Voters resigns

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. — The St. Martin Parish President Pete Delcambre announced Wednesday that the council received noticed of the parish's Registrar of Voter's resignation.

Patricia Guidry has resigned from her position, effective Jan. 31.

Applications for the position are now open. Applications and resumes must be submitted by one of the following ways:



by email at bgillespie@stmartinparish.net

hand delivered to 301 W. Port St., St. Martinville, LA 70582

mailed to the above address

All applications and resumes will be made to the attention of the St. Martin Parish Council, Attention: Clerk of the Council, Brooke Thibodeaux.

The deadline to submit applications and resumes is at 4 p.m. on Jan. 27.