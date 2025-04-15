St. Martin Parish prepares for rising Atchafalaya River as forecasts raise flood concerns

ST. MARTIN PARISH — St. Martin Parish officials are taking action this week as the Atchafalaya River continues to rise, with Stephensville marked as the most vulnerable area due to its flat terrain and limited levee protection.

A previous article detailing the cause of the river levels rising for more background information is here

ST MARTIN PARISH PREPS FOR RISING RIVER

Parish President Pete Delcambre says 6,000 sandbags have already been prepared and crews are beginning to stage equipment in case water levels continue to rise, as predicted by the National Weather Service. While sandbags are not being distributed to the public yet, Delcambre says, "As of tomorrow we will be loading them up on a low boy and bringing them down to Stephensville."

NOAA

“We want to prepare ourselves to be sure if something does occur, we are on top of it.” Delcambre states.

As of Monday, the Bayou Chêne flood control structure—an old sunken barge—was being closed to reduce backflow from the Gulf. Delcambre says the measure is part of a broader strategy to protect low-lying areas in Lower St. Martin Parish. Residents are encouraged to stay informed through the parish’s website or by calling emergency contacts listed there.

NOAA

“They can go on the St. Martin Parish government website or call us directly. If the website doesn’t have what they need, we’ll make sure they get answers,” he said.

Historically, river levels in this region follow patterns that emergency officials recognize well. Delcambre says daily coordination with Emergency Preparedness Director Terry Guidry keeps the parish ahead of the curve. Pumps already on site and others on standby from local vendors give the parish flexibility if water begins encroaching.

To contact the St. Martin Parish Government for more information you can go here

