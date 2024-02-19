St. Martin Parish is looking for mural artists

The St. Martin Parish Tourism Commission has issued a call for public art mural proposals for three locations: Breaux Bridge, Henderson, and St. Martinville.

'A Love Letter to St. Martin' is a public beautification mural series with the intent to grow public art awareness of community equity, inclusion, diversity, and accessibility of the community, a release states.

"This mural series intends to boost the interest of professional visual artists in St. Martin Parish to participate in public art making. Our Parish is the home to a plethora of talent including, Musicians, Culinary Artists, and Culture Bearers. With the growing popularity of public beautification projects and community spaces, a need for professional muralists has become apparent. This project seeks to propel 3 local artists into the professional public art realm, working with community leaders to create professional public work. The mural series is set to begin on May 1st, 2024, and end December 1st, 2024," the release states.

According to the annoucement, the St. Martin Parish Tourism Commission will select one artist for the award fund to lead the creation and completion of one mural. St. Martin Parish Tourism Commission will award funds to three artists for this series of three murals. One Artist per mural. The Award is $1000-$5000 per mural based on the strength of the artist's proposal submission.

There are several informational sessions planned, when officials will help with application assistance, and discuss Call to Artist guidelines and the submission process.

