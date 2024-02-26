St. Martin firefighters respond to 23 incidents over weekend

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. — Unattended fires have wreaked havoc on firefighters in St. Martin Parish.

This past weekend, firefighters throughout St. Martin Parish responded to 23 incidents, the majority of which were debris fires that got out of control and began to spread to neighboring properties.

According to the St. Martin Parish Fire District, it is illegal to burn trash or items that are not natural products. Natural products include sticks, grass, leaves, etc.

A number of volunteer fire departments assisted the St. Martin Parish Fire District with the emergencies over the weekend. These included Arnaudville Volunteer Fire Department, Breaux Bridge Volunteer Fire Department, Butte LaRose Volunteer Fire Department, Parks Volunteer Fire Department, Catahoula Lake Volunteer Fire Department, Coteau Holmes Volunteer Fire Department, Evangeline Volunteer Fire Department of St. Martinville, and Cade Volunteer Fire Department.

St. Martin Parish Fire District

St. Martin Parish Fire District

St. Martin Parish Fire District

St. Martin Parish Fire District

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office and the St. Martin Parish Emergency Dispatch Center were also on hand for assistance, officials report.