St. Martin Parish boosts security for Crawfish Festival

BREAUX BRIDGE — With large crowds expected to top 35,000, St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux is taking no chances when it comes to public safety at this year’s Crawfish Festival.

“Our main priority is to make sure that everyone is safe,” Breaux said. “It’s a shame that we are scared to go to festivals because of gun violence and other things.”

In response to growing concerns about safety at large public gatherings, the sheriff’s office is increasing its presence at the festival by approximately 20% compared to last year. Between 140 and 180 law enforcement officers will be patrolling the festival grounds throughout the event.

For the first time, metal detectors will be stationed at entrances as part of enhanced security protocols. Festivalgoers will be required to use clear bags and submit personal items for inspection upon entry.

“This is going to be the entrance where you walk in for the Crawfish Festival,” Breaux said during a walk-through of the site. “Basically, you bring a clear bag, put your private items in there like your wallet. We are going to check it, you place it on the table, and we check it.”

The new security equipment is being supplied through a local partnership with the St. Martin Parish School Board.

“We work great together — they lent [the metal detectors] to us,” Breaux said.

Despite the tight security, Breaux is encouraging families to come out and enjoy the festivities.

“Bring your kids, bring your family,” he said. “And for the criminals that want to misbehave, we don’t serve crawfish in jail. So, I suggest you come out and have a good time.

