LIST: Sandbag locations open in Acadiana

With the forecast in mind, Acadiana governments are offering citizens sand and bags if needed. Below is a list of sandbag locations in Acadiana:

IBERIA PARISH

Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard announces that, due to the potential of rain in the next several days, sand and sandbags are available at the following locations:



B.O.M Fire Station

Grand Marais Fire Station

Coteau Fire Station

Delcambre water tower

Loreauville City Park

Lydia Fire Station

Jeanerette at Fire Department

Rynella Fire Department

ST. MARTIN PARISH

St. Martin Parish Government announced that sandbag locations will open Tuesday morning. Bring a shovel and be prepared to fill your own sandbags. There is a limit of 25 bags per vehicle. Sandbags will be available at the following locations:



Ruth Barn – 1035 Ruth Bridge Highway, Breaux Bridge

South Barn – 1011 Capritto 40 Arpent Road, St. Martinville

Paul Angelle Park – 2458 Cecilia Senior High School Road, Breaux Bridge

Clayton Boudreaux Memorial Park – 1028 Catahoula Highway, St. Martinville

Clayton Boudreaux Memorial Park – 1028 Catahoula Highway, St. Martinville Coteau Holmes Park -1514 Coteau Holmes Hwy. St Martinville

Stephensville Park -3257 Hwy 70 Stephensville

Belle River – 1207-A Hwy 70

Sandbags will be available:



Tuesday (07/21/26): 6:00 am until 6:00 pm

Wednesday (07/22/26): 6:00 am until 6:00 pm

Thursday (07/23/26): 6:00 am until 6:00 pm

Should assistance be needed, please contact the Parish’s Office of Emergency Preparedness at (337) 394-2808 or (337) 394-2800.

