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LIST: Sandbag locations open in Acadiana

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SANDBAG THUMB.jpg
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With the forecast in mind, Acadiana governments are offering citizens sand and bags if needed. Below is a list of sandbag locations in Acadiana:

IBERIA PARISH

Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard announces that, due to the potential of rain in the next several days, sand and sandbags are available at the following locations:

  • B.O.M Fire Station
  • Grand Marais Fire Station
  • Coteau Fire Station
  • Delcambre water tower
  • Loreauville City Park
  • Lydia Fire Station
  • Jeanerette at Fire Department
  • Rynella Fire Department

ST. MARTIN PARISH

St. Martin Parish Government announced that sandbag locations will open Tuesday morning. Bring a shovel and be prepared to fill your own sandbags. There is a limit of 25 bags per vehicle. Sandbags will be available at the following locations:

  • Ruth Barn – 1035 Ruth Bridge Highway, Breaux Bridge
  • South Barn – 1011 Capritto 40 Arpent Road, St. Martinville
  • Paul Angelle Park – 2458 Cecilia Senior High School Road, Breaux Bridge
    Clayton Boudreaux Memorial Park – 1028 Catahoula Highway, St. Martinville
  • Coteau Holmes Park -1514 Coteau Holmes Hwy. St Martinville
  • Stephensville Park -3257 Hwy 70 Stephensville
  • Belle River – 1207-A Hwy 70

Sandbags will be available:

  • Tuesday (07/21/26): 6:00 am until 6:00 pm
  • Wednesday (07/22/26): 6:00 am until 6:00 pm
  • Thursday (07/23/26): 6:00 am until 6:00 pm

Should assistance be needed, please contact the Parish’s Office of Emergency Preparedness at (337) 394-2808 or (337) 394-2800.