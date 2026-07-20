LIST: Sandbag locations open in Acadiana

With the forecast in mind, Acadiana governments are offering citizens sand and bags if needed. Below is a list of sandbag locations in Acadiana:
IBERIA PARISH
Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard announces that, due to the potential of rain in the next several days, sand and sandbags are available at the following locations:
- B.O.M Fire Station
- Grand Marais Fire Station
- Coteau Fire Station
- Delcambre water tower
- Loreauville City Park
- Lydia Fire Station
- Jeanerette at Fire Department
- Rynella Fire Department
ST. MARTIN PARISH
St. Martin Parish Government announced that sandbag locations will open Tuesday morning. Bring a shovel and be prepared to fill your own sandbags. There is a limit of 25 bags per vehicle. Sandbags will be available at the following locations:
- Ruth Barn – 1035 Ruth Bridge Highway, Breaux Bridge
- South Barn – 1011 Capritto 40 Arpent Road, St. Martinville
- Paul Angelle Park – 2458 Cecilia Senior High School Road, Breaux Bridge
Clayton Boudreaux Memorial Park – 1028 Catahoula Highway, St. Martinville
- Coteau Holmes Park -1514 Coteau Holmes Hwy. St Martinville
- Stephensville Park -3257 Hwy 70 Stephensville
- Belle River – 1207-A Hwy 70
Sandbags will be available:
- Tuesday (07/21/26): 6:00 am until 6:00 pm
- Wednesday (07/22/26): 6:00 am until 6:00 pm
- Thursday (07/23/26): 6:00 am until 6:00 pm
Should assistance be needed, please contact the Parish’s Office of Emergency Preparedness at (337) 394-2808 or (337) 394-2800.