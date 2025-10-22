Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishSt. Martin Parish

Actions

St. Martin Crime Stoppers: Boat and trailer theft

St. Martin Parish deputies seek public help in boat and trailer theft investigation
St. Martin Parish Sheriff's
St. Martin Parish Sheriff's<br/>
St. Martin Parish Sheriff's
Posted

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance in investigating the theft of a boat and trailer from a St. Martinville residence.

Deputies responded to a report of the theft on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, at a residence in the 1200 block of Burton Plantation Highway in St. Martinville.

Investigators determined that a 16-foot homemade aluminum boat with a Pro-Drive CX37, 37 horsepower outboard motor, and a homemade aluminum trailer painted red was stolen from the residence at approximately 1:50 a.m. that morning.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to report it to St. Martin Crime Stoppers by calling (337) 441-3030 or via the P3 Tips App. All tipsters remain anonymous and if a tip leads to an arrest, the caller will be eligible for a cash reward.

St. Martin stolen boat
St. Martin Boat Engine Stolen

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.