St. Martin Crime Stoppers: Boat and trailer theft

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance in investigating the theft of a boat and trailer from a St. Martinville residence.

Deputies responded to a report of the theft on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, at a residence in the 1200 block of Burton Plantation Highway in St. Martinville.

Investigators determined that a 16-foot homemade aluminum boat with a Pro-Drive CX37, 37 horsepower outboard motor, and a homemade aluminum trailer painted red was stolen from the residence at approximately 1:50 a.m. that morning.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to report it to St. Martin Crime Stoppers by calling (337) 441-3030 or via the P3 Tips App. All tipsters remain anonymous and if a tip leads to an arrest, the caller will be eligible for a cash reward.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office