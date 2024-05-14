Some Cecilia schools will remain closed Wednesday

Due to continued electrical outages impacting the Cecilia area, Cecilia Primary, Teche Elementary, and Cecilia Junior High will remain closed on May 15, 2024. However, Cecilia High School is set to reopen and resume normal activities on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

