Services held Friday for Al Landry, Governor's father

Funeral services were held Friday for Al James Landry, father of Gov. Jeff Landry.

Landry died this week. Visitation and services were held Friday; the roads around St. Martinville City Hall, as well as the hall and city museums, were closed on Friday. The mass was held at St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church, followed by entombment at St. Michael Cemetery in St. Martinville.

According to his obituary, Landry was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Edna Bienvenu Landry; and his sister, Johnnie Landry Goldberg.

Here's more from the obit:

Al was an outdoors person, enjoying bike rides, hunting, fishing, drawing, and water skiing in his adolescent years. As a teenager he excelled at playing football for Saint Martinville Senior High.

Al attended Saint Martinville Primary, Elementary and Junior High and went on to complete his education at Saint Martinville Senior High.

Al attended USL between the years of 1966 thru 1971, majoring in Architecture. He spent his career as an architect of public spaces. During his career, he is responsible for the design of Saint Martinville Senior High, Saint Martinville Law Enforcement Center, Saint Martinville Library, Saint Martinville Police Jury Annex Building, and Uncle Dick Davis Campground, and many others.

Al was active in his church and faith. With Edna, he helped develop a prayer group at St. Elizabeth's in Coteau Holmes. Together, they initiated and led several Come Lord Jesus Bible Studies over the course of his lifetime. He will be missed by all, especially his family.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Saint Teresa Center for the Works of Mercy which his wife, Edna Landry helped to found along with the Community for Jesus Crucified - the Saint Teresa Center, 103 Railroad Ave, Saint Martinville, LA 70582.