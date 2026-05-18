Self-service kayak kiosks now available in St. Martinville

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. — St. Martin Parish is now home to self-service kayak kiosks.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for Wanderlust Rentals' kiosks, which will offer paddlers the convenience of renting kayaks without owning one. This is the second location on Bayou Teche and the eighth in the Acadiana region.

This project was made possible in part through the support of Peggy Hulin (owner of Old Castillo Bed & Breakfast), The TECHE Project, and the City of St. Martinville.

St. Martinville Kayak Launch is located (Between Old Castillo Hotel & Bayou Teche) 121 S. New Market Street, St. Martinville.

For more information, visit the Wanderlust Rentals website here.