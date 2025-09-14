Scott man killed in St. Martin Parish crash Friday evening

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in St. Martin Parish Friday evening.

Alex James, 60, of Scott was traveling south on Louisiana Highway 31 near Oleste Tauzin Road when, for reasons still under investigation, his vehicle left the road while in a curve. According to Louisiana State Police Troop I's preliminary investigation, James attempted to regain control of the vehicle but overcorrected, causing the vehicle to leave the road again, hit a building and overturn.

James was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.