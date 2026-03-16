Save the Basin event set for March 22

Atchafalaya Basinkeeper will host its 10th Annual Save the Basin event on Sunday, March 22nd, at Cypress Cove in Henderson.

This all-day event brings together communities across South Central Louisiana to celebrate and support the vital Atchafalaya Basin, organizers say.

The all-day event will feature live music from renowned Louisiana artists, including Michael Doucet, Jourdan Thibodeaux, Drew Landry, The Forest Huval Band, The Babineaux Sisters Band, and Dustin Dale Gaspard. Attendees can also participate in a silent auction and raffles, enjoy dancing, face painting, educational animal encounters, and hear directly from ABK leadership about ongoing conservation efforts in the Basin.

Dean Wilson, Atchafalaya Basinkeeper’s Executive Director and long-time advocate for the Basin, will speak about the organization’s key achievements and the continued challenges facing one of Louisiana’s most important natural resources.

"The Atchafalaya Basin, the world’s most productive swamp, is a treasure of Louisiana. It is central to Cajun culture, supports a unique ecosystem of cypress-tupelo swamps found nowhere else on Earth, fuels the fishing and crawfishing economy, provides habitat for migratory birds, and protects millions of people in South Louisiana from Mississippi River flooding," a release states. "Atchafalaya Basinkeeper is a small, grassroots nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting and restoring the Atchafalaya Basin and its ecosystems for future generations. The 10th Annual Save the Basin event is a vital part of ABK’s mission to foster community, awareness, and action around the beautiful Basin we all cherish."

The event is set for Sunday, March 22 at Cypress Cove, 1399 Henderson Levee Road.

The day of the event, a one-year membership in the group can be had for $15.

Special Offer: $15 for a one-year membership (event day only)

Here's the Facebook Event Page