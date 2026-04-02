Registration open for Wild Side Ride benefitting LOPA

Organizers are gearing up for the 2026 Wild Side Ride on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at Courtesy JEEP in Breaux Bridge in partnership with the Louisiana Jeepers Club to raise funds for LOPA, Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency. Participants can pre-register for the event at WildSideRide.com.

The event begins at 8:00 am for late registrations and line-up. Riders will depart from the dealership at 9:00 am for the ride— a scenic tour around St. Martin Parish. The convoy will return to Courtesy Jeep around 11:30 am to enjoy food provided by Cafe Sydnie Mae, refreshments, music by a live DJ Mike Broussard, plus a kids' station, giveaways, and more.

All proceeds from the event will support LOPA’s mission to advance organ donation education and support donor families across the state.

The first 100 pre-registered will receive a free commemorative Wild Side Ride T-shirt.