Registration open for second Advanced Welding cohort at SoLAcc in St. Martinville

South Louisiana Community College welcomed its first cohort of students in the new Advanced Welding Technology program at the St. Martinville Campus in fall 2024 and is ready to enroll its second class.

This specialized program is a direct result of SoLAcc listening to industry needs and responding by offering an advanced pathway for students and professionals eager to refine their pipe welding skills.

The Advanced Welding Technology certificate provides students with an additional 990 contact hours beyond the traditional Welding Technical Diploma. This hands-on program focuses on pipe welding techniques in all positions, offering comprehensive training in shielded metal arc welding (SMAW), gas metal arc welding (GMAW), flux-cored arc welding (FCAW), and gas tungsten arc welding (GTAW). Upon completion, students will be eligible to earn NCCER Level 3 credentials, making them highly competitive in the job market.

Local industry leaders – including Turner Industries, Acadian Contractors, Gulf Island Fabrication, Chart Industries, and Bagwell Energy –played a key role in shaping the Advanced Welding Technology program through their contributions to the program advisory council, ensuring the curriculum aligns with current industry standards and demands.

“This new program exemplifies SoLAcc’s commitment to adapting to industry demands and preparing students for in-demand, high-paying jobs,” said Joshua Lasseigne, Welding Instructor. “With the ever-growing need for skilled welders, particularly in the oil and gas sectors, graduates of our Advanced Welding Technology program will be well-prepared to pass a 6G pipe test industry requires for employment around the South Louisiana region.”

Graduates of the program are equipped to demonstrate proficiency in quality pipe welds and safely operate the tools and equipment used in the welding industry. In addition, they gain an in-depth understanding of welding codes, weld quality, destructive and non-destructive weld examination, making them well-prepared for high-level welding positions. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average salary for welders in Louisiana is around $60,000, making this a lucrative career path for students completing the program.

For more information on the Advanced Welding Technology program, including how to apply for the Fall 2025 semester, visit solacc.edu/advancedwelding .

Prospective students may be eligible for federal financial aid, MJ Foster Promise, and TOPS Tech funding. This specialized program has limited seats.