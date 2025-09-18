Police continue investigation into murder of 16-year-old Iris Davis

St. Martiville, LA - The St. Martinville Police Department is continuing its investigation into the murder of 16-year-old Iris Davis, officials said.

Police Chief Martin is urging anyone with information about the case to come forward as investigators work to bring justice to Davis' family.

"Your cooperation can play a vital role in bringing justice and closure to the family of Iris Davis," Martin said.

The St. Martinville Police Department is working with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office on the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Martinville Police Department Investigations Division at 337-394-3001, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office Investigations Division at 337-393-3071, or St. Martin Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-441-3030.