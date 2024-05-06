Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishSt. Martin Parish

Actions

Overturned truck blocked Interstate on Friday

LEAK PHOTO.jpg
Courtesy St. Martin Parish Fire District
LEAK PHOTO.jpg
Posted at 8:16 AM, May 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-06 09:16:19-04

Interstate 10 Westbound was blocked for several hours Friday after an 18-wheeler overturned.

According to the St. Martin Parish Fire District, an 18-wheeler overturned Friday afternoon, and was leaking. Firefighters responded to start HAZMAT procedures to contain the leaks.

DEQ was there and arranged for clean-up.

Also assisting were the Henderson Volunteer Fire Department, Louisiana State Police Troop I, Gerald’s Wrecker Service, Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, and the St. Martin Parish Emergency Dispatch Center.

Here's the post:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.