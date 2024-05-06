Overturned truck blocked Interstate on Friday

Interstate 10 Westbound was blocked for several hours Friday after an 18-wheeler overturned.

According to the St. Martin Parish Fire District, an 18-wheeler overturned Friday afternoon, and was leaking. Firefighters responded to start HAZMAT procedures to contain the leaks.

DEQ was there and arranged for clean-up.

Also assisting were the Henderson Volunteer Fire Department, Louisiana State Police Troop I, Gerald’s Wrecker Service, Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, and the St. Martin Parish Emergency Dispatch Center.

Here's the post: