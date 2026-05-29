Opelousas man arrested after police pursuit, crash

ACADIANA, La. — An Opelousas man was arrested Thursday after leading police on a multi-parish pursuit that ended in a crash.

Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office were conducting a roadside safety checkpoint on West Mills Avenue when they saw a driver turn around to avoid the checkpoint and speed away. A deputy tried to stop the vehicle, which triggered a pursuit. That chase ended on the I-49 Frontage Road in Opelousas when the driver, later identified as Damarion Savoy, 34, of Opelousas, last control and overturned into a ditch.

Savoy was apprehended. There were three passengers in the car, including one adult and two children. No one was injured in the incident.

Because the arrest was made in St. Landry Parish, Savoy was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail, where he faces the following charges:



Aggravated flight (one count)

False imprisonment (one count)

Cruelty to juveniles (two counts)

Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies (two counts)

Driving under suspension (one count)

Expired MVI (one count)

Display of temporary registration license plates (one count)

Aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce (one count)

Insurance required on vehicles (one count)

Savoy is now pending transfer to the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.