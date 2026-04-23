One dead, two wounded in Breaux Bridge shooting

One person is dead and two are in the hospital after a shooting that happened early Thursday in Breaux Bridge.

Breaux Bridge Police tell KATC that the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Valsin Street.

Three people were hit by gunfire; one has died and two were taken to the hospital for treatment.

There is no one in custody as of Thursday morning, Breaux Bridge Police say.

The case is under investigation.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to call Breaux Bridge Police at (337) 332-2186

You also can call Crime Stoppers at (337) 441-3030 or submit a web tip to them here. Callers remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward if the information given leads to an arrest or grand jury indictment of a felony offender.