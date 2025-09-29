New Security Measures Aim to Make St. Martinville Homecoming a Family Event

ST. MARTIN PARISH — Homecoming in St. Martinville will look different this year, with new security measures nearly a year after a deadly shooting. Police and community leaders say the changes are designed to make the event safer while still keeping it centered on family and tradition.

St. Martinville Police Chief Ricky Martin said the entire setup is new. “So the whole setup is different now, so number one, we moved the location from the school to Magnolia Park and look the Alumni Association is doing a great job to make sure this year is safer.”

Chief Martin added that moving the event allows organizers and police to better plan for safety while maintaining the community’s spirit. “It's geared more towards family, versus you know just going tailgating and drinking and whatever else… there's other activities there for kids, it's geared more towards a family day type function versus a tailgate.”

Last year, a shooting outside the homecoming game left one person dead and the community shaken. This year, Chief Martin says the focus is on safety and family, with an increased police presence. Chief Martin explained the security measures in place: “We'll be able to set up officers around the perimeter, we have a gate set up. They have to go through the gate and they have to pay to get in.”

Kimya Cruz, a St. Martinville Senior High Alumni Board member, said the association has been working closely with the police department and the school board to ensure the event is safe for all attendees; sharing the following statement:

“We have been working very closely with the police department as well as the school board office to make sure that everything is done to keep the whole event safe and those who attend as safe as possible. This is very close to our hearts, and for the people of St. Martinville who are alumni who plan on attending, we want to make sure that we do everything on our part by working closely with those departments to ensure the safety of the people.”

The homecoming festivities are scheduled for October 31, but Chief Martin says he is asking the city council to move trick-or-treating to Thursday, October 30, to ease concerns about too many events happening on the same night.

“So I'll be moving the trick or treating to Thursday instead of the Friday, and it's on the agenda tonight, the council has to approve it. Cause we have a lot going on that night—we have trick or treat, homecoming game, that event in the park—it's just a lot,” Martin said.

Chief Martin says these changes, including the relocation, family-focused activities, increased officer presence, and close coordination with the alumni association and school board, are all designed to make homecoming a safe and enjoyable event for students, families, and alumni.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.