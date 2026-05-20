New Grambling State Scholarship open to St. Martin and Iberia Parishes

A new scholarship honoring two decorated Louisiana veterans will soon provide educational opportunities for students from St. Martin Parish and Iberia Parish through Grambling State University.

The Curtis J. and Perry E. Thompson Purple Heart Memorial Scholarship was established to commemorate the service and sacrifice of brothers Curtis J. Thompson and Perry E. Thompson, both Purple Heart recipients who served during the Vietnam War.

Perry E. Thompson was also awarded the Bronze Star with Valor for acts of heroism in combat.

Created through a five-year commitment totaling $50,000, the scholarship reflects a family effort to preserve the Thompson brothers’ legacy while investing in future generations from South Louisiana.

Beginning Fall 2026, two students annually will receive scholarships of $5,000 to attend Grambling State University. The scholarship supports students from St. Martin and Iberia parishes who demonstrate academic promise, financial need, and commitment to community service.

“This scholarship is about remembrance, but it is also about hope,” family representatives say. “Curtis and Perry Thompson answered the call to serve their country. Through this scholarship, their names will continue to uplift young people seeking to build brighter futures through education.”

Applicants must submit academic transcripts, two letters of recommendation, evidence of community engagement, and a 300–500 word essay reflecting on their educational goals and community ties. The award is renewable for students who maintain full-time enrollment and a GPA above 2.5.

Families, educators, veterans organizations, churches, and community leaders throughout St. Martin and Iberia parishes are encouraged to help spread awareness of this opportunity.

Students may apply online here: https://grambling.awardspring.com/

Scholarship details can be found here.