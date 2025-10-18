Motorcyclist killed in St. Martin Parish crash

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in St. Martin Parish Friday morning. Police are searching for the other vehicle involved in the incident.

The crash occurred around 5 a.m. Friday on Louisiana Highway 347, killing Harvey Gauthier, 49, of St. Martinville.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop I, Gauthier was riding a motorcycle south on the highway when, for reasons still under investigation, the motorcycle abruptly braked and lost control before on its side. Gauthier fell from the motorcycle and landed partially in the northbound lane. A suspected 18-wheeler traveling north then hit Gauthier and continued in the same direction.

Gauthier died at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation as troopers work to identify the suspected 18-wheeler involved. If anyone has information related to this incident, they are urged to contact Louisiana State Police Troop I at (337) 262-5880. Information can also be reported anonymously through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting File a Report [speed-online.dps.la.gov] or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.