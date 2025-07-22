Missing 16-year-old Iris Davis found dead; homicide investigation underway

ST. MARTIN PARISH — St. Martinville Police Chief Ricky Martin has confirmed a tragic development in the search for 16-year-old Iris Davis, who was reported missing on July 17, 2025.

Earlier today, officers discovered Davis’s body in a field near her residence. Chief Martin says investigators are treating the case as a homicide.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation,” Martin said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Iris’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

No further details have been released, but authorities say updates will be provided as the investigation continues.