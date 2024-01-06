Man shot during domestic disturbance; woman booked

An Arnaudville woman has been booked in connection with a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon.

Mersadies Calais, 24, was booked with aggravated second-degree battery.

Deputies were called to the 1000 block of Lena Drive Thursday afternoon to investigate a domestic disturbance. When they were on the way, another call came in saying a man was shot during an altercation.

When they arrived, deputies found a man with a single gunshot wound; he was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Following an initial investigation, Deputies arrested Calais and booked her into the St Martin Parish Correctional Center.

The investigation remains ongoing.