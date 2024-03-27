LSP: Breaux Bridge man killed in single-vehicle crash

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. — Shortly after 2 pm on March 26, 2024, Louisiana State Police Troop I was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 3039, just south of Louisiana Highway 349.

State Police reported that Kyle David Theriot, 52, of Breaux Bridge, was killed in the crash.

According to the initial investigation, the crash occurred while Theriot was driving a 2004 Ford F-150 pickup northbound on LA 3039. For reasons still under investigation, Theriot failed to negotiate a curve and his vehicle left the roadway. The F-150 then entered a ditch and struck a culvert.

Theriot was unrestrained and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Martin Parish Coroner's Office.

Impairment is unknown and a toxicology sample was collected for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists to always make good decisions when operating motor vehicles. Never drive while impaired, fatigued or distracted; always wear a seat belt and obey all traffic laws. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions like these can often mean the difference between life and death.

In 2024, Troop I has investigated 11 fatal crashes, resulting in 11 deaths.