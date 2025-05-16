LFD assists with ammonia leak in Breaux Bridge

The Lafayette Fire Department Hazmat Team responded to an ammonia leak at a Breaux Bridge business Thursday night.

A spokesman said the team responded to Guidry’s Catfish on the Henderson Highway to assist Henderson Volunteer Fire Department at 8:06 p.m. Thursday night.

The Henderson Volunteer Fire Department and other first responders including Louisiana State Police and Louisiana DEQ responded to the leak.

The company employees evacuated the building prior to first responders' arrival; there were no injuries.

The LFD hazmat team set up monitoring devices to detect the extent of the leak. There was no need for any additional evacuations in the immediate area.

Once safety precautions were put in place, the team entered the property to assess the scene. It was determined that the ammonia was leaking from a malfunctioning value from a storage tank. Hazmat crews were able to shut off a valve on the tank to stop the leak.

Air circulating appliances were deployed to clear out the building.

Once the scene was rendered safe, employees were able to re-enter the building.