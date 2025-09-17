LDWF investigating fatal Sept. 11 boat crash in St. Martin Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents are investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred on Sept. 11 in St. Martin Parish.

Agents recovered the body of Scottey R. Broussard, 47, of Arnaudville, from Henderson Lake and turned his body over to the St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.

Investigators say Broussard launched his 21-foot homemade skiff vessel from the Cypress Cove Landing in Henderson Lake around 7:30 p.m. Agents were notified around 8:15 p.m. about Broussard’s unmanned vessel that was found by another boater a few hundred yards from the landing.

Agents responded to the scene immediately to search for Broussard and found him in the water close to his vessel around 12:15 a.m.

The LDWF Enforcement Division will be the lead investigative agency for this boating fatality. It is unknown at this time what caused Broussard to enter the water. His body was recovered without wearing a personal flotation device, according to agents.