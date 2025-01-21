LDWF agents rescue duck hunters from lake during snow storm

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents rescued two stranded hunters Tuesday morning in St. Martin Parish during the winter snow storm.

Agents received information around 7 a.m. about two duck hunters who were stranded in Henderson Lake, according to an LDWF spokesperson. Agents responded to the scene immediately by boat and found the duck hunters in their boat inside their hunting blind around 8:45 a.m.

According to the duck hunters, they got to their blind to hunt and when they tried to leave they couldn't get the motor to start.

Agents rescued the duck hunters and transported them back to their truck and then followed them back to the Lafayette area by truck. Agents tied the hunters' boat to their duck blind to be picked up at a later date.

Hunters are reminded to stay home, stay off the roads, and not access any Wildlife Management Areas at this time due to the hazards presented by the winter storm.

Corporal Jason Marks and Corporal Michael Blanchard participated in the successful rescue.