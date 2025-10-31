Lafayette man sent to prison for attack on girlfriend

A Lafayette man who pleaded guilty to attacking his girlfriend in Breaux Bridge has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Alcolby Lasalle, 31, was arrested in October 2023, accused of trying to strangle his girlfriend, pulling a gun on her and trying to hit her with his car. When she ran from him, he hit a house in his attempt to run her over with his car. Then he started shooting at her, striking the house instead. An off-duty security guard stopped to see if she needed help, but fortunately she suffered only minor physical injuries.

In July, Lasalle pleaded guilty to attempted manslaughter and aggravated assault with a firearm. He faced up to 20 years for the attempted manslaughter charge and up to 10 years on the assault charge.

This week, 16th Judicial District Judge Roger Hamilton Jr. sentenced him to 20 years on the attempted manslaughter charge and 10 years on the assault charge, with the sentences to run consecutively.