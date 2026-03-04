LA 975 through Sherburne WMA reopens following bridge replacement project

The portion of Louisiana Highway 975 through Sherburne Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in St. Martin Parish has reopened following a bridge replacement project by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).

The reopening provides access to the Sherburne WMA Shooting Range from I-10 via Highway 975, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said.

All visitors to Sherburne WMA and all LDWF WMAs must have either a WMA Access Permit, Senior Hunting/Fishing License, Louisiana Sportsman’s Paradise License, or Lifetime Hunting/Fishing License. Click here for WMA permit information.

