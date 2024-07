St. Martin Parish - I-10 Eastbound near mile marker 125 (Atchafalaya Basin Bridge), is experiencing lane closures due to a multiple-vehicle crash, troopers say.

According to a social media post by Louisiana State Police, the right lane is open for travel. Wrecker services are on site working to clear the blockage. They're asking motorists to use extreme caution as traffic is still congested and emergency personnel are present.

