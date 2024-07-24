Information sessions planned for attendance zone changes in St. Martin

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. — On July 23, 2024, the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana ordered changes to several of the St. Martin Parish School System's current attendance zone lines as part of decades-long litigation. According to the school system, these changes were discussed extensively with the court over the past year.

The changes, which impact around 159 students in grades K through 12, are effective immediately for the 2024-25 school year, school officials say. The affected school zones include Parks Primary, Parks Middle, Early Learning Center, St. Martinville Primary, St. Martinville Junior High, St. Martinville High and Breaux Bridge High.

To inform the community and address the concerns of parents and guardians, the St. Martin Parish School Board says it will hold two informational sessions for those directly affected. Hard copies of all forms will be available at the meetings in addition to the website. Parents and guardians may attend either of the following meetings:

Information Session 1

Date: Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Parks Primary School, 1034 Main Hwy, Parks, LA 70582

Information Session 2

Date: Thursday, July 25, 2024

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: St. Martinville High School, 762 N Main St, St. Martinville, LA 70582

All 11th and 12th grade students will have the option to remain in their current schools, as part of the court's order. Parents and guardians of students in grades 11 and 12 who choose to remain in their current schools must submit a request to do so no later than Tuesday, August 6, 2024, as maintained by the school district. The link to submit the request can be found here. All other students will need to attend their new school or use the district's transfer application process through the Office of Child Welfare and Attendance to transfer. The link to submit a transfer request can be found on the district's Child Welfare and Attendance website.

All parent and guardian questions and concerns can be submitted to the following:

Office of Child Welfare and Attendance

Kevin BonHomme, Supervisor

Email: kevin_bohnomme@saintmartinschools.org

Phone: 337-909-2819

For more information, visit the district's website: https://www.saintmartinschools.org/departments/child-welfare-and-attendance.