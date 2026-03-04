UPDATE: Some vehicles moving westbound; eastbound still blocked

UPDATE: As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, law enforcement was allowing one or two vehicles at a time to pass the crash on the westbound side; the eastbound side is still completely blocked.

Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, crashes happened almost simultaneously on both sides of Interstate 10 near Whiskey Bay - and all lanes were blocked in both directions.

511la.org showed that all lanes are blocked east and westbound; the video shows one or two vehicles at a time were passing through on the westbound side at around 3 p.m.

We'll update this story as soon as we have more information, but here's what DOTD has tweeted so far:

I-10 West is closed before LA 975 (Whiskey Bay) on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge due to a crash. Congestion is approaching 2 miles. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) March 4, 2026

I-10 East is closed past LA 975 (Whiskey Bay) on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge due to a crash. Congestion is approaching LA 3177 (Butte La Rose). Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) March 4, 2026

Here are some photos from the scene: