Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishSt. Martin Parish

Actions

UPDATE: Some vehicles moving westbound; eastbound still blocked

Screenshot 2026-03-04 143405.png
Courtesy DOTD
Screenshot 2026-03-04 143405.png
i10 closed due to crash
Posted
and last updated

UPDATE: As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, law enforcement was allowing one or two vehicles at a time to pass the crash on the westbound side; the eastbound side is still completely blocked.

Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, crashes happened almost simultaneously on both sides of Interstate 10 near Whiskey Bay - and all lanes were blocked in both directions.

511la.org showed that all lanes are blocked east and westbound; the video shows one or two vehicles at a time were passing through on the westbound side at around 3 p.m.

We'll update this story as soon as we have more information, but here's what DOTD has tweeted so far:

Here are some photos from the scene:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.