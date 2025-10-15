Household Hazardous Waste Day set for St. Martin Parish residents

A Household Hazardous Waste Day is set for Saturday for residents of St. Martin Parish.

The event will be held at Parc Hardy on Rees Street in Breaux Bridge from 8 a.m. until noon. You need to bring ID to prove you're a parish resident.

You can bring up to three letter-size boxes of papers to shred, as well.

Here's what you can bring:

Lithium batteries

Mercury thermometers

Propane tanks

Poison liquids

Poison solids

Computer waste

Motor oil

Car batteries

Aerosol products

Alkaline batteries

Fire extinguishers

Flammables

Fluorescent bulbs

Latex paint

Oil base paint

What you can't bring:

Fireworks

Non-residential waste

Tires

Radioactive waste

School lab waste

Power tools

Ammunition

Lithium-Ion batteries

Explosives

Furniture

Medical waste

Demolition debris

