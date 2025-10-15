Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Household Hazardous Waste Day set for St. Martin Parish residents

Courtesy St. Martin Parish Government
A Household Hazardous Waste Day is set for Saturday for residents of St. Martin Parish.

The event will be held at Parc Hardy on Rees Street in Breaux Bridge from 8 a.m. until noon. You need to bring ID to prove you're a parish resident.

You can bring up to three letter-size boxes of papers to shred, as well.

Here's what you can bring:
Lithium batteries
Mercury thermometers
Propane tanks
Poison liquids
Poison solids
Computer waste
Motor oil
Car batteries
Aerosol products
Alkaline batteries
Fire extinguishers
Flammables
Fluorescent bulbs
Latex paint
Oil base paint

What you can't bring:
Fireworks
Non-residential waste
Tires
Radioactive waste
School lab waste
Power tools
Ammunition
Lithium-Ion batteries
Explosives
Furniture
Medical waste
Demolition debris

