Henderson Lake drawdown set

Continuing their long-standing collaboration to enhance the overall health of Henderson Lake, and based on the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries recommendations, the St. Martin Parish Government has scheduled a drawdown for Henderson Lake in St. Martin Parish to manage aquatic vegetation and improve fisheries habitat.

The southern control structure gates will open on Monday, August 4, 2025. The lake will dewater at a rate of two to four inches per day until it reaches three feet below pool stage (six feet MSL at the USGS Lake Pelba gauge https://waterdata.usgs.gov/monitoring-location/USGS-302020091435700 ). The dewatering rate could be impacted by local rainfall in the surrounding watershed, or by lingering high water levels in the Atchafalaya River. The drawdown will conclude on Monday, November 3, 2025, at which time the lake will be allowed to refill.

Houseboat owners are encouraged to take any necessary precautions as soon as possible. During the drawdown, boaters will be able to access the lake from the private ramps along the southern levee. Boaters should use caution as numerous obstructions will be exposed or may be present just under the water’s surface. Boaters should also be cautious about potential interactions with Silver Carp as the lower water levels are conducive to those fish jumping around moving vessels.

In addition to the control of overabundant aquatic vegetation, the drawdown will benefit the lake’s fish population by promoting a balanced predator-prey relationship, where forage fish are more available to predator species. The dewatering will improve the spawning habitat by promoting the decomposition, drying, and compaction of organic materials such as leaf litter and submerged vegetation.

Appropriate herbicide applications will continue during the drawdown period.

The Henderson Lake Waterbody Management Plan can be viewed at: www.wlf.louisiana.gov/resources/category/freshwater-inland-fish/inland-waterbody-management-plans [wlf.louisiana.gov].

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is charged with managing and protecting Louisiana’s abundant natural resources. Help us protect your hunting and fishing heritage while preserving habitat, wildlife, and aquatic resources by purchasing your license at www.wlf.la.gov. [wlf.louisiana.gov] To receive email or text alerts signup here [wlf.louisiana.gov].

For further information regarding the drawdown, contact Brac Salyers, LDWF Biologist Manager, at bsalyers@wlf.la.gov or (337) 735-8711.